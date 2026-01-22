Seventeen will wrap up its world tour, New_, with encore concerts in Incheon in April, its agency Pledis Entertainment announced Wednesday.

Scheduled for April 4-5, the two shows bring Seventeen back to the venue where it first kicked off its tour in September. The performances will also be broadcast online for fans around the world.

In the meantime, Seventeen will be performing at stadiums in four cities: Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, and Bulacan in the Philippines.

Separately, DK and Seungkwan unveiled the second music video for “Blue,” the lead track from their first EP as a duo, “Serenade.” The mini album came out earlier this month and sold half a million copies on the day of release.

On Friday, S.Coups and Mingyu will launch their five-city Asia tour.