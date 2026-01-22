As a severe cold snap continues to grip South Korea, the military is pressing ahead with cold-weather training drills to maintain operational readiness in extreme conditions.

The Army Special Warfare Command said Thursday that it has been conducting snow and cold-weather survival training at a winter training site in Daegwallyeong, Gangwon Province, since January, with the drills set to continue through February.

Each unit undergoes an intensive 11-night, 12-day schedule designed to build endurance and combat capability in deep snow and subzero temperatures.

The Navy is also carrying out wintertime exercises during the ongoing cold wave. Deep-sea divers from the elite Sea Salvage & Rescue Unit are participating in a four-day drill that began Tuesday at a major naval base in Jinhae, about 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Around 70 divers are taking part in the training, which focuses on overcoming cold-weather conditions and reinforcing readiness for winter rescue and salvage operations. The exercise includes familiarization with various underwater scenarios, as well as group sea swimming and paddling drills in frigid waters. (From Yonhap and news reports)