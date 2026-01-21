SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Gurye, a premium food specialist based in South Korea, has announced the expansion of its Home Meal Replacement (HMR) lineup with the global launch of two new products: the Dried Herb Kit for Bibimbap and the Korean Savory Pancake Kit. Both products are crafted using pristine raw ingredients harvested from Korea's most renowned natural highlands.

By working closely with local Korean farms through contract farming, Uncle Gurye ensures the highest quality of produce. This direct partnership reinforces product reliability and supports the sustainable growth of Korea's agricultural communities.

Innovation in Convenience: No Soaking Required

The brand's flagship product, the Dried Herb Kit for Bibimbap, is the result of a precision-controlled process of washing, blanching, and specialized drying. This innovative method allows the herbs to be used immediately, eliminating the long preparation times traditionally associated with dried Korean vegetables.

Authentic Flavors Made Easy: Korean Savory Pancake Kit

The newly released Korean Savory Pancake Kit (Buchimgae) is designed to bring the quintessential taste of Korean soul food to kitchens around the world.

Commitment to Honest Food and Global Quality

Uncle Gurye adheres to strict hygiene standards and avoids chemical additives to preserve the natural, earthy taste of its ingredients. The company is dedicated to sharing the true value of Korean food culture through a transparent distribution network that connects Korean producers directly with global consumers.

"These products were developed to deliver the richness of Korea's natural herbs in the most convenient form," said a representative from Uncle Gurye. "Whether through our bibimbap kit or our pancake kit, we aim to provide honest, high-quality food that people everywhere can trust and enjoy."

Uncle Gurye's products are currently available through its official online store. The company plans to continue its research and development to further expand its lineup of herb-based HMR and Korean fusion food products.

▶ Official Website: http://www.guryeuncle.com/en/product