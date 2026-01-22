진행자: 최정윤, Tannith Kriel

Price of a perfect score

기사 요약: 하나의 시험 문제가 1억 8천만 원에 거래되고, 딸을 위해 학교 시험지를 훔친 어머니가 실형을 선고받는 등, 과도한 교육열과 경쟁이 빚어낸 한국 사회의 단면

[1] In South Korea's hypercompetitive education system, a single exam question can carry a six-figure price tag or a prison sentence.

hypercompetitive: 과도하게 경쟁적인

six-figure: 숫자가 6자리의, 억대의,

[2] Two recent criminal cases, one involving elite private instructors paying vast sums for test questions and another ending with a mother getting jail time for stealing school exam papers, illustrate how academic assessments are increasingly treated as commodities in a society where test scores can shape futures.

vast: 어마어마한, 방대한

illustrate: 보여주다

commodity: 상품

[3] Prosecutors last month indicted some of the country's most prominent private academy instructors on charges of illegally purchasing college entrance exam prep questions from current teachers.

indict: 기소하다

[4] According to the indictment, a well-known mathematics instructor, Hyun Woo-jin, sent nearly 180 million won ($122,000) to a single public school teacher over several years in exchange for test questions. Other teachers reportedly received tens of millions of won through dozens of transactions, including payments routed through a spouse's bank account.

route: v. 특정한 경로, 루트를 통해 보내다, 전송하다.

