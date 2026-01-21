Venue uncertainty clouds MBC concert as booking remains unconfirmed just weeks before event

False rumors are circulating online regarding the venue for MBC's upcoming concert, claiming to confirm its location despite the venue remaining officially undecided.

"Show! Music Core," a popular K-pop concert, is slated to host its Macau edition Feb. 7-8. Although the event itself has been confirmed, misinformation spreading across Chinese social media platforms has asserted that it will be held at the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue — one of the city’s largest outdoor concert sites. However, the venue said that as of Tuesday, the booking has yet to receive final confirmation.

According to industry sources, MBC submitted an application to reserve the venue in October.

Insiders note that under Chinese regulations, large-scale performance permits are typically approved approximately 45 days before an event. With roughly three weeks remaining until the scheduled concert date, it remains unclear whether the necessary permits will be granted in time.

"We consider it highly irregular that an official artist lineup announcement was made when there is still no venue approved and less than a month remains before the scheduled performance," said an industry insider, on the condition of anonymity.

"Under normal circumstances, venue bookings should be secured at least six months in advance. ... 'Show! Music Core in Macau' does not appear to be feasible at this point, and it seems unclear by what means the performance would be carried out," she added.

MBC's currently announced artist lineup for "Show! Music Core in Macau" includes Boy Next Door, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, Mark, WayV, Zerobaseone, Alpha Drive One, Hearts2hearts, Izna, Kickflip and Ten. Ticket sales were originally slated to begin in mid-January, but as of Wednesday, no further updates on the venue and ticket sales have been released.

According to MBC, official announcements will be released gradually via press releases.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster has reportedly encountered a string of setbacks in its efforts to move forward with "Show! Music Core in Macau."

MBC initially considered holding the concert in Hong Kong, but that plan was abandoned after allegations that MBC attempted to take over a venue that had already been booked and pressured the original holder to withdraw. When securing a Hong Kong venue ultimately proved unfeasible, the event was reportedly relocated to Macau.