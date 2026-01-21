Emerging band AxMxP released its first EP, titled “Amplify My Way,” on Wednesday — a powerful follow-up to the group's ambitious debut just four months ago.

Having turned heads early on with a full-length debut album featuring three lead tracks, the four-member band quickly made a name for itself as a “mega rookie band” with genre-crossing sounds, high-octane performances and appearances at major music festivals.

The group's new release, out Wednesday evening on all major streaming platforms, is compact yet expansive in sound, underscoring the band’s aim to carve out a path to success as a Korean act — on its own terms and timeline.

“Our new album, ‘Amplify My Way,’ is about running toward our dreams and goals as artists at our own pace instead of conforming to others’ rules, and finding confidence in ourselves along the way,” said bassist Juhwan at a media showcase held at Yes24 Wanderloch Hall in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul.

“Amplify My Way” features two lead tracks: “Pass,” blending the metalcore and phonk genres, and “Thereafter,” a modern rock ballad featuring gentle piano melodies that gradually erupt into a full-bodied band sound.

“‘Pass’ captures the side of us that’s bold, aggressive and unafraid,” explained guitarist Kim Shin. “It overflows with hip-hop energy and defiant vibes.” Inspired by the idea that “anyone can break through any obstacle,” the track aims to showcase the band’s most explosive and vibrant side.

In contrast, “Thereafter” reflects on the moments in life that one relives for days — such as the memory of a passing love that one cannot quite let go of.

“It’s a track that allows easy listening for all listeners — something that shows off a more tender version of AxMxP,” explained Juhwan.

On returning once again with more than one lead track, vocalist and rapper Ha Yoo Joon explained that it was because the band wanted to offer a variety of tracks for listeners to pick from according to their listening preferences.

“We always want to offer a variety of options for our listeners and fans, and we think ‘Pass’ and ‘Thereafter’ do exactly that. We want our listeners to pick the kind of flavor they want to try, but still get to know our full identity in the process,” explained Ha. “We’re getting to explore what our musical identity is by trying a variety of concepts as well.”

Some members of the band also expanded their songwriting and composition roles in preparing for the album. Side track “Be Yours” was written, composed and arranged by Kim, while Ha took part in writing all seven tracks in the album.

“By taking part in writing all seven tracks, I was able to learn more about how I can embed the unique color we have as a band into every track. I’m really proud of the outcome,” said Ha.

AxMxP has risen amid a broader resurgence in Korea’s band scene, coming from an agency that has already produced successful acts in CN Blue and N.Flying.

“Watching our seniors made me realize that there is always a lot to learn. I feel like we learned a lot from our seniors at FNC, especially when it comes to how to hype up the crowd and proper stage manners,” said drummer Crew. “Building on what we learned from them, I believe we can now step up and show what sets us apart.”

Ha added that the band remains determined to chart its own course.

“We’re a hip-hop band, and that’s our edge,” said Ha. “We can express ourselves through lyrics, R&B-like softness or even high-energy intensity. This flexibility sets us apart from the other successful bands.”