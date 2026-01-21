Seoul City has appointed K-pop girl group KiiiKiii as promotional ambassadors for “Seoul Color,” the city’s design identity project, officials said Wednesday.

The role of the ambassadors is to help residents connect more easily with Seoul Color — a palette developed by the city to reflect the emotions and everyday scenes of Seoul — and to promote the city’s energy through major landmarks and cultural content.

Since 2024, Seoul has annually selected an official Seoul Color. For 2026, the city chose “morning yellow,” inspired by the soft sunrise that signals the start of a peaceful day.

City officials said KiiiKiii’s bright, positive image and refreshing concept align well with the lively and emotional qualities conveyed by morning yellow.

Under the partnership, Seoul plans to expand promotional efforts so that Seoul Color becomes more visible in daily life. KiiiKiii will take part in producing image and video content themed around Seoul Color and Seoul Light, showcasing material filmed at various city landmarks.

Their first project includes short-form videos shot at N Seoul Tower, Cheonggyecheon bridges and the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. The content will be released sequentially through the group’s official social media channels as well as those operated by Seoul City.

“We will continue to promote Seoul’s bright and attractive city image at home and abroad using design assets such as Seoul Color,” said Choi In-gyu, head of the city’s design policy division.