President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the importance of “pragmatic diplomacy centered on the national interest” and “strategic autonomy” as South Korea navigates a volatile global landscape marked by growing uncertainty and unpredictability.

Speaking at his New Year news conference, Lee presented this approach as the guiding principle for managing the Korea-US alliance, diplomacy with China and Japan, and — beyond that — any viable path toward restoring inter-Korean ties and advancing a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.

Lee stressed that strategic autonomy is essential in an era of unpredictability, warning of slowing global growth, intensifying conflicts, and economic frictions gradually spilling over into the risk of military confrontation.

“We need to secure as much strategic autonomy as possible so that we are not swayed. We must minimize both the risk of entrapment and the risk of abandonment,” he said.

“Pragmatic diplomacy centered on the national interest is not just a catchphrase. This is a truly critical moment, and I believe its importance will only continue to grow.”

Lee noted that US tariffs are one sign of the growing uncertainty.

“From the US perspective, it seems they’re pushing hard to stabilize their economy — addressing massive fiscal and trade deficits, domestic conflict and polarization, and the collapse of manufacturing,” Lee said. “But for other countries, that pressure is being felt.”

On concerns over semiconductor trade, Lee said he was not overly alarmed by reports that the Trump administration might impose a tax equivalent to 100 percent of the sale price on semiconductors not produced domestically.

“In phases like this — marked by intense confrontation and a fluid, unsettled situation — unexpected variables can suddenly emerge. If you react to every development, you lose your footing,” Lee said. “That’s exactly when you need a clear sense of direction and a consistent response based on established policies and principles.”

Beijing thaw, Pyongyang realism

Asked about ties with China, President Lee said his state visit earlier this month marked “a major turning point” in improving bilateral relations.

“I also came away convinced that areas of friction can be managed,” Lee said. “And I felt that by reconfiguring the relationship, there’s ample room to create forms of cooperation that benefit both China and South Korea.”

Lee said Seoul should expand cooperation with Beijing beyond trade to include diplomatic and security coordination, steadily build mutual trust — citing talks on a joint search-and-rescue drill in the West Sea — and strengthen people-to-people ties through cultural exchange and tourism.

On North Korea policy, Lee described Seoul’s inter-Korean strategy as “simple but clear-cut.”

He emphasized the need for strong defense capabilities and deterrence, but said these should serve as foundations for engagement, not confrontation.

“On that basis, we pursue dialogue, communication, consultation, and mutual respect — working toward coexistence and shared prosperity.”

Acknowledging current realities on the Korean Peninsula, Lee said the immediate goal is far more modest.

“At a time when we’d be fortunate just to avoid war, let alone achieve unification, we should set that aside for now and do everything possible to move toward peaceful coexistence.”

In that process, Lee added, “the role of the United States is extremely important.”

Deferring one-on-one talks

On the domestic front, President Lee brushed aside renewed calls for a one-on-one meeting with the main opposition leader, saying that talks should begin with dialogue between the rival parties.

His comments came after Rep. Song Eon-seog, floor leader of the People Power Party, again urged Lee to meet People Power Party Chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok to discuss the party’s demand that the ruling Democratic Party of Korea accept legislation to launch dual special prosecutor investigations into alleged wrongdoing by Democratic lawmakers.

“I do meet with opposition leaders, but such meetings should happen when they are necessary and useful,” Lee told reporters at his New Year's news conference.

“But right now, dialogue between the ruling and opposition parties should come first. If I start holding direct talks — direct dealings — with an individual party, what would that mean for ruling-opposition relations and the role of the National Assembly in Yeouido?”

Lee emphasized that the two parties “should first engage in sufficient dialogue among themselves.”

“If that process requires a breakthrough, or if it becomes necessary — or calls for a political decision by the president — then that would be the right time to meet.”

Song repeated calls for a meeting between Lee and Jang, who has been on an open-ended hunger strike in the National Assembly rotunda since Jan. 15, demanding the appointment of dual special prosecutors.

One investigation would focus on allegations that Democratic Party figures, including former Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, received illicit funds from the Unification Church through political lobbying. The other would examine alleged irregularities in the Democratic Party’s nomination process ahead of the 2022 local elections, including suspicions involving former floor leader Rep. Kim Byung-kee.

Amid growing controversy over Lee Hye-hoon, the nominee to lead the soon-to-be-established Ministry of Planning and Budget, President Lee said he has not yet decided whether to proceed with her appointment.

“Put bluntly, I haven’t decided yet what to do about the nominee Lee Hye-hoon,” he said.

The main opposition People Power Party, which boycotted a confirmation hearing scheduled for Monday, said it would consider holding the hearing on Jan. 23 after reviewing additional materials submitted by the nominee — effectively blocking the hearing from going ahead as planned.

“What’s regrettable is that I wanted to hear her explanation in an open setting and then weigh the public’s judgment based on the hearing process,” Lee said. “That opportunity was blocked. It’s unfortunate for her, but also unfortunate for me.”

Lee acknowledged that the concerns raised about the nominee are not insignificant.

“There are issues that appear problematic, and there are points the public clearly finds troubling,” he said. “I also have my own reservations. But shouldn’t we at least hear the nominee’s explanation? That would be fair.”