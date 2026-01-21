Naver-built AI keeps sensitive data inside BOK, enhancing security

The Bank of Korea and internet giant Naver on Wednesday unveiled an artificial intelligence model built exclusively for the central bank, marking what officials described as the first deployment of an in-house AI model by a central bank anywhere in the world.

The system, dubbed Bank of Korea Intelligence, or Boki, operates entirely on the central bank’s internal on-premise network, distinguishing it from cloud-based or externally hosted AI tools used by other monetary authorities.

The BOK said the homegrown platform represents a form of sovereign AI that strengthens Korea’s technological autonomy and control over sensitive financial data.

The BOK and Naver began developing Boki in 2024, agreeing to digitize the central bank’s internal data, deploy Naver’s HyperClova X — an upgraded version of its hyperscale AI model — and build application-specific AI services tailored to the central bank’s operations.

Under the partnership, Naver provided the cloud infrastructure and large language models, while the BOK focused on developing AI applications for financial and economic analysis.

“As one of the few countries capable of developing its own AI models, alongside the US and China, Korea places strong policy importance on fostering an ecosystem that supports the sustainable growth of its AI industry,” BOK Gov. Rhee Chang-yong said at a joint conference at the central bank’s headquarters in Seoul.

Rhee emphasized that sovereign AI is essential for building systems that reflect a country’s financial and economic history, institutional structures and cultural context.

“In this regard, the BOK’s collaboration with domestic tech firm Naver is expected to serve as a catalyst for strengthening the nation’s AI industry through public-private cooperation,” he said.

Naver founder and board chair Lee Hae-jin said the project could enhance Korea’s competitiveness by strengthening its analytical capabilities in the economic and financial sectors.

“The BOK’s vast trove of data, which underpins the national economy, is itself a critical strategic asset for Korea,” Lee said. “We hope this AI model will go beyond transforming the BOK’s work culture and serve as a foundation for elevating the country’s financial and economic analysis capabilities and overall national competitiveness.”

According to the central bank, Boki is built around five core pillars aligned with its main functions: research assistance, compliance support, document analysis, data analytics and translation.

The system draws on both internal and external materials to support research, provides evidence-based guidance on internal regulations, analyzes documents uploaded by users, enables natural-language data searches through integration with the bank’s data platform, and translates BOK publications into multiple languages.

While the AI model currently offers a limited range of services, its scope and performance are expected to expand significantly once planned “network separation” upgrades are completed in March, the BOK said.

Under current regulations, network separation rules restrict remote access to financial institutions’ internal systems to enhance security. Selected as a pilot institution in cooperation with the National Intelligence Service, the BOK became the first public institution to test changes to the policy.