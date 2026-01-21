HD Hyundai Chair Chung Ki-sun on Tuesday met Palantir Technologies co-founder and CEO Alex Karp to deepen their partnership on artificial intelligence-driven digital transformation during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Since introducing Palantir’s big data platforms and AI solutions at HD Hyundai Oilbank in 2021, the Korean conglomerate has built a data-driven decision-making system across its core businesses, including shipbuilding, marine, energy and construction equipment. HD Hyundai said it also plans to expand the cooperation to all affiliates, including those in electrification, robotics and marine solutions.

During the meeting, the two executives also agreed to launch the Center of Excellence, an AI expert group jointly backed by HD Hyundai and Palantir, to help internalize advanced big data analytics and enhance AI literacy among employees.

“The meeting marks a significant turning point for HD Hyundai, as it connects data and workflows across the group into a single system, enabling faster and more sophisticated decision-making,” Chung said, adding that Palantir would strengthen the execution of the group’s AI-driven digital transformation initiative.

Karp called HD Hyundai “an industry-leading pioneer,” saying Palantir expects to further deepen its partnership with the Korean conglomerate to foster sustainable growth together.

Chung is attending the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, which opened Monday and runs through the week, marking his fourth appearance since 2023.

HD Hyundai said Chung has joined discussions with political, business and academic leaders on AI-driven industrial change, issues of resilience and accessibility, as well as the potential slowdown in global growth from geopolitical tensions and possible countermeasures.