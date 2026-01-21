Fifty Fifty’s first crack at hip-hop proved to be a success in the US, according to its agency Attract.

“Skittlez” made the top 40 on Mediabase’s Radio Airplay Chart, which tallies plays on radio stations in the country. The track sits at No. 38, after debuting at No. 56.

“Skittlez” is one of three tracks on the group's third digital single, “Too Much Part 1,” released in November last year.

Earlier this month, the group held its first overseas fan meetup, “Let’s Play Tweny Party,” in Taiwan. Tweny is the name of its official fandom community.

Before the fan meeting, Fifty Fifty teamed up with French rapper Orelsan for a song featured in the soundtrack for the French film “Yoroi.” The group also sang for the Korean webtoon “Operation: True Love,” and Hana contributed solo songs to the movie “Once We Were Us” and the series “Love Me.”