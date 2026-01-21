SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAMA AWARDS, the world's No.1 K-pop awards, made its return to Hong Kong in 2025 and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, led its comeback as title sponsor. Building on the success of this collaboration, Visa will renew its partnership with South Korea's leading entertainment company CJ ENM to extend its title sponsorship of the MAMA AWARDS through to 2029.

The renewal underscores Visa's commitment to cultural commerce, cross-border engagement, and supporting megaevents that unite fans across Asia and beyond. For example, Visa data[1] showed that for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS in Hong Kong, nearly 90% of overseas cardholders who bought tickets to the 2025 MAMA AWARDS during the Visa presale have not visited the city in the past year – underscoring how the event invigorated tourism by attracting first-time and past travellers, boosting the economy.

The MAMA AWARDS' global reach and cultural impact align with this multi-year partnership. Dedicated to celebrating the artistry and power of music to connect people across boundaries, MAMA AWARDS has been at the forefront of K-pop's global expansion, hosting the awards globally including in Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan and the United States.

Marking this milestone, Visa also unveils K-pop girl group izna as brand ambassador, bringing their global fanbase, dynamic presence, and individuality to the MAMA AWARDS, as well as to izna's and Visa's communities worldwide.

Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific at Visa, said, "Visa is proud to continue our title sponsorship of the MAMA AWARDS. This renewal reflects our shared commitment to create a more vibrant and connected Asia Pacific, and we do so by co-creating world-class events that drive tourism into the region's cities and promote local businesses. Visa is also proud to enable seamless and secure payment experiences that elevate the fan experience – whether it is booking flights, purchasing tickets, dining out, or commuting locally with Visa. Beyond the MAMA AWARDS, our global network empowers businesses to meet growing demand and fosters commerce across the region."

Yoon Sang-hyun, CEO of CJ ENM said, "Extending our partnership with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, further strengthens MAMA AWARDS' international status and the trust we've built over the years. Working with a global brand like Visa will help us reach new heights on the global stage and expand our fan base. It will also give K-pop greater momentum as it grows into a truly global cultural platform. This extended partnership reflects our shared vision and mutual commitment as we build the future together. "

Danielle Jin, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, "Visa's extended partnership with CJ ENM for the MAMA AWARDS will deliver more spectacular experiences for K-pop fans worldwide as we celebrate the artistes that make it possible. The MAMA AWARDS is a cultural touchstone in Asia Pacific and around the world, allowing Visa to engage a new generation of consumers including Gen Zs and Millennials, and let them be the fans they want to be. We look forward to curating more events like the MAMA AWARDS, while delivering seamless and secure payments that bring people closer to their passions."

Visa supports global events that inspire people worldwide, from sports and music to fashion and entertainment. As the official payment technology partner of the FIFA World Cup™ since 2007 and through partnerships with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Formula 1, and Shanghai Fashion Week, Visa enables effortless participation for fans of all ages through seamless and secure transaction experiences, shaping cultural conversations, and driving cross-border commerce.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.