A man in his 70s was killed on Tuesday in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province, after being run over by his own minibus while apparently trying to stop it from rolling onto a nearby road.

According to the Gimpo Police Station, the victim was struck by the 25-seat bus he drove for a local day care center at about 5:15 p.m. He was found without a pulse and died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

A preliminary investigation indicates that he had parked the vehicle on a slope and stepped out when it began slipping downhill.

He attempted to halt the moving bus with his body, but was run over before the vehicle collided with another car and came to a stop.

Police are examining the exact cause of the accident, including whether the parking brake had been engaged.