President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prosecutorial reform, pledging to push ahead with structural changes despite resistance.

Unchecked power within law enforcement institutions, he argued, undermines fairness and democracy.

“Unless institutions entrusted with power by the people truly function for the people, it will be impossible to correct unfairness, privilege and misconduct,” Lee said during his New Year’s press conference, stressing that reform was essential to restoring public trust in the justice system.

Acknowledging concerns over potential disruption, Lee said reform would be pursued carefully but resolutely. “Reform is never completed overnight,” he said, adding that the government would continue refining laws and institutions “to protect citizens’ rights more robustly and minimize confusion and side effects.”

At the same time, Lee made clear that the direction of reform would not change, saying, “This process will never dilute the essence of reform,” and vowing that his administration would not “stop or waver due to resistance or burden.”

The Lee administration’s prosecutorial reform plan centers on dismantling the prosecution’s concentration of authority by separating its investigative, indictment and trial functions into distinct institutional branches, while transferring most investigative powers to the police and newly strengthened investigative bodies.

The government has framed the overhaul as a way to prevent abuses of power and ensure that prosecutorial authority operates strictly within constitutional limits.