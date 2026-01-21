Ive's Jang Wonyoung helped write the lyrics for “Bang Bang,” a B-side track from the group’s upcoming album, a local media report said Wednesday.

The album releases at the end of next month, about six months after the group's fourth EP, “Ive Secret.”

Ive's last EP was fronted by “XOXZ,” which made Billboard's “The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2025: Staff Picks.” Jang also co-authored lyrics for the song that bagged Ive four trophies from television music chart shows.

Ive will kick off the Asian leg of its tour “Show What I Am” in April, starting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.