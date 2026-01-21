A snippet of “Roses,” Zerobaseone’s single dedicated to fans, was shared on Wednesday as part of a trailer video, via agency WakeOne Entertainment.

Artwork for the new single features a bouquet of roses blooming underwater. The song title is inspired by the name of their official fandom community, Zerose, which combines “zero” and “rose.”

The single releases Friday as the second prerelease from its special unlimited album. “Re-Flow,” slated to be the last album from the project band, hits shelves on Feb. 2.

Following the new album release, Zerobaseone will host concerts in Yokohama, Japan, and Seoul, in mid-February and mid-March, respectively. The encore shows, part of its international tour “Here & Now,” will bring the group's 2 1/2 year career to a close.