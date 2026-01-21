North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has attended a ceremony inaugurating a hot spring resort in the country's northeastern province, praising it as becoming a "wonderful" holiday camp for the people after years of remodeling, state media reported Wednesday.

The ceremony to open the Onpho Working People's Holiday Camp took place the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency. The Onpho holiday camp, located in North Hamgyong Province, is North Korea's largest hot spring resort.

In July 2018, the North's leader ordered the remodeling of the rest home into an all-round service center and therapy facility after harshly criticizing the poor management and sanitary conditions of the holiday camp.

After looking around the rebuilt resort, Kim assessed that all the sections of the camp are arranged in a balanced manner and its architectural elements are in good harmony with the surroundings, according to the KCNA.

"He said that taking a look at the holiday camp, which has been remodeled as a wonderful holiday service base for the people, made him feel proud that he has done another worthwhile thing," the KCNA said.

The North's leader ordered resort officials to make full preparations for operation and open it in February.

Kim's inspection appears to be aimed at tightening discipline of party and government officials ahead of a key party congress that is widely expected to take place next month.

Earlier this week, Kim fired Vice Premier Yang Sung-ho over his irresponsibility in a project to modernize a machinery plant in a rare public dismissal. (Yonhap)