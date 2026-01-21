Event eyes Ronaldo-level star power, Korean partnerships

One of the global esports industry’s marquee events, the Esports World Cup, is set to return July 6 to Aug. 23 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with its largest lineup of titles, tournaments and prize money yet.

The 2026 edition will include 24 game titles across 25 tournaments — the most since the event launched in 2023 — with several titles making their EWC debut. Fan-favorite franchises, including Call of Duty, League of Legends and Valorant will return, alongside chess, which emerged as a surprise breakout hit during the 2025 event.

Prize money for EWC 2026 will exceed $75 million, up from $70.45 million in 2025, with more than 200 clubs expected to compete across the tournament.

According to the Esports World Cup Foundation, which runs the event, one of the priorities this year is strengthening esports’ connection with a wider audience, through a coordinated push spanning on-site experiences and global broadcast platforms.

“For those people who actually get to experience it, we want to make them feel welcome so that they can understand what's going on and be able to really engage and feel that passion,” said Fabian Scheuermann, chief games officer at the EWC Foundation, during an online press conference held Monday.

Scheuermann emphasized that accessibility and storytelling are equally critical on the broadcast side, noting that the foundation is also leaning heavily into platform-driven strategies to reach fans worldwide.

Mike McCabe, chief operating officer of the EWC Foundation, highlighted last year’s launch of Spotlight, a live broadcast format designed to connect storylines across competitions. The organization also released a documentary series on Prime Video, aimed at extending the event’s narrative beyond traditional esports audiences.

As part of its international expansion, the foundation seeks to partner with Korean teams for broadcast distribution and social content.

“Korea is often referred to as being the birthplace of esports,” said McCabe. Recalling his early exposure to esports in Seoul, McCabe noted that the country’s passion for competitive gaming remains influential today, adding that the organization is looking to collaborate with Korean partners on broadcast and social distribution.

While key details for EWC 2026 — such as global ambassadors, celebrity attendees and large-scale fan activations — have yet to be announced in detail, the foundation confirmed a notable shift in the competitive lineup.

According to Scheuermann, Fortnite will be reinstated and Trackmania will be added, replacing StarCraft and Rennsport, a move intended to better reflect community demand and engagement.

The foundation also signaled plans to bring back familiar faces from previous editions. McCabe said last year’s ambassador strategy — which included soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen alongside actors, athletes and influencers — served as a test for broadening the event’s appeal beyond core esports audiences. EWC plans to continue that approach in 2026 as discussions with agencies continue.

According to the foundation, EWC 2025 posted gains across all major metrics, logging 350 million hours watched globally (a 67 percent increase year over year) and drawing 3.2 million visitors to Riyadh, which is a 23 percent increase from 2024. The event sold 285,000 tickets and moved 24,000 units of merchandise.

Korean teams delivered strong performances at last year’s event. Gen.G and T1 placed first and third, respectively, in League of Legends, while Nongshim and DRX finished third and fifth in PUBG Mobile. In Overwatch 2, Team Falcons, composed entirely of Korean players, claimed the championship, with T1 finishing fourth.