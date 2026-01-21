British sports outlet GiveMeSport selected the 15 greatest teams in world sports history, calling the process extremely difficult given the fierce competitiveness of global sport. Soccer accounted for the largest share, with six teams making the list, including AC Milan’s late-1980s European champions, two legendary eras of Real Madrid, Johan Cruyff’s Ajax, Pele’s dominant 1970 Brazil and Barcelona’s 2008–2011 side led by Lionel Messi, which ranked first among soccer teams and second overall.

American sports were represented by three NFL teams and three NBA teams, highlighted by Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls and Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics. The list also included the Soviet Union national ice hockey team and New Zealand’s All Blacks 2011-2015 lineup that won the sport's first-ever consecutive Rugby World Cup titles.

The top spot went to MLB’s New York Yankees, praised for their unprecedented run of five consecutive World Series titles and a star-studded roster.