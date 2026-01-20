U.S. President Donald Trump has invited South Korea to join his proposed Board of Peace for Gaza and Seoul's potential participation is "under review," the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry confirmed the invitation to the initiative, described by Trump as aimed at building peace and reconstructing the war-ravaged region. Trump has made the offer to about 60 countries, including Canada, France, Turkey, China and Israel, as well as the European Union.

The offer was also extended to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The invitation was received only recently and a decision on participation will be made after taking into account which countries will be involved," a foreign ministry official said. "It will take time to be reviewed."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced opposition to the proposal that he said was not coordinated with his country, a party to the devastating war in the Palestinian territory.