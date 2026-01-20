Hyosung Heavy Industries said Tuesday it has joined hands with German supercapacitor-maker Skeleton Technologies and Japanese general trading company Marubeni to co-develop e-Statcom, an enhanced static var compensator.

The move aims to position Hyosung at the forefront of next-generation power stabilization systems amid surging electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence, the company said.

Under the deal, Hyosung will combine its static var compensator with Skeleton’s supercapacitors to develop e-Statcom, which is scheduled to be commercialized in Korea by 2027. Marubeni, Skeleton’s strategic partner, will supply Skeleton’s supercapacitors to Hyosung through its global network.

As AI adoption accelerates, industry observers say power markets increasingly require advanced stabilization systems to address supply-demand imbalances and volatility from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

Hyosung said e-Statcom integrates conventional static var compensators with high-performance supercapacitors to control power supply and quality in real time, improving grid stability. The system is designed to ensure reliable grid operation even during sharp fluctuations in demand, the company added.

“The global power market is entering a new supercycle driven by the convergence of AI and the expansion of renewable energy,” Hyosung Chair Cho Hyun-joon said.

“The group must become a game changer in the power grid by building world-class capabilities and developing next-generation power solutions.”

Hyosung developed the nation’s first static var compensator in 2006 and commercialized a 150-megavolt-ampere reactive (Mvar) system in 2015. It introduced 400-Mvar static var compensators, then the world’s largest, in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, and Chungju, North Chungcheong Province, in 2018.