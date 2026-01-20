Liberal lawmaker Rep. Kang Sun-woo denied allegations of pay-to-play corruption on Tuesday, amid growing speculation of solicitation and bribery when selecting the party’s city councillor candidate.

“I have principles I live by, and I’ve stayed true to them,” Kang said upon arriving at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning as a suspect. “I will cooperate fully and honestly with the investigation.”

Kang did not respond to reporters' questions about whether she received 100 million won from City Councillor Kim Kyung, or whether she influenced the party’s decision to nominate Kim as its candidate in the 2022 local elections.

This marked Kang’s first public appearance since her expulsion from the Democratic Party of Korea on Jan. 1. Barred from returning to the party for at least five years, she now serves as an independent lawmaker.

Kang represents Gangseo A in western Seoul at the National Assembly. Councillor Kim, currently serving her second term, represents an electoral district in Gangseo-gu on the Seoul Metropolitan Council.

Police began investigating Kang, her aides, and Kim in early January, following media reports that Kang had privately admitted in April 2022 to fellow lawmaker Rep. Kim Byung-kee that her secretary received 100 million won from Kim. The conversation was later leaked.

Both lawmakers were involved in nominating candidates for the 2022 local elections. Kim was ultimately nominated as the sole candidate in her district and won.

Before her expulsion, Kang denied soliciting or accepting money, claiming the matter was between Kim and her secretary. She said she had instructed the secretary to return the money immediately.

However, police say Kim alleged that Kang’s secretary requested the money on Kang’s behalf and that Kang was present when the funds were delivered. The money was returned several months after Kim's nomination was confirmed.

Kang’s secretary denies the claim, saying he merely carried a gift from Kim to Kang’s car and did not check what was inside.

Police searched Kang’s office, home and vehicle last week and confiscated an electronic device. Kang reportedly refused to assist with decrypting the locked device during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the opposition People Power Party called for Kang’s resignation and urged the Democratic Party to support a special counsel bill to investigate similar pay-to-play allegations involving lawmakers.

Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, chair of the People Power Party, wrote in a letter that the Democratic Party’s silence shows the scandal may be serious enough to threaten the administration.