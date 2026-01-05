The allegations of corruption facing key ruling party members are growing, with new developments suggesting that its former floor leader may have condoned another lawmaker's alleged acceptance of a bribe in 2022 and also accepted a bribe in 2020.

The developments surrounding Rep. Kim Byung-kee, the former Democratic Party floor leader, have also fanned suspicions of acquiescence on the part of President Lee Jae Myung and his key aide Kim Hyun-ji in dealing with the corruption case in the past.

On Monday, Kim Han-me, who leads the civic group Citizens' Action for Judicial Justice, filed criminal complaints with police against six people including Rep. Kim Byung-kee, who stepped down as floor leader on Dec. 30, and Kim Hyun-ji, who currently serves as Lee's personal secretary at Cheong Wa Dae, among others.

The case concerns suspicions that Kim Byung-kee's family received a combined 30 million won ($20,750) from two Seoul district councilors ahead of the 2020 general election, and had the money returned at least three months later. Kim was then sitting on the party's candidate selection committee for the 2020 election.

President Lee's personal secretary Kim Hyun-ji was also accused of abetting the embattled lawmaker by allegedly neglecting a related petition submitted in 2023. Lee was at the time chairman of the ruling party, and Kim Hyun-ji worked as his aide.

Former Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Su-jin, who submitted the petition, has claimed that Kim Hyun-ji referred the case to the party's internal ethical oversight committee, only to see the petition handed over to Kim Byung-kee, who was supposed to be the subject of an internal party investigation. Lee Su-jin quit the party after it did not allow the one-term lawmaker to run again for a parliamentary seat in the 2024 general election.

Democratic Party floor spokesperson Rep. Kim Hyun-jung confirmed on Monday that Kim Hyun-ji had accepted the petition in 2023 and later passed the case over to the party's secretariat, while the party looked into what happened afterward. Floor spokesperson Kim also said Lee Su-jin's accusation was an uncorroborated claim by an individual.

The main opposition People Power Party called for a bill to appoint a special counsel to look into the corruption cases.

"This is not an individual's misbehavior, but a deep-rooted cartel of bribery in candidate nominations," People Power Party chair Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok said Monday. "There are ample reasons to introduce a special counsel investigation."

"Corruption in the Democratic Party of Korea has occurred in every election, and even (Lee) is suspected of being at the top of the cartel," People Power Party floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seog said, adding that investigations into such cases "cannot be handled by the police."

Kim Byung-kee faces more than a dozen accusations.

Previously, Kim Byung-kee was accused of abetting a fellow lawmaker's alleged exertion of influence over the party's decision to qualify a specific candidate to represent the party in an election in return for money from the candidate.

Rep. Kang Sun-woo was expelled from the party Thursday following revelations that her secretary had received 100 million won from Seoul city councilor Kim Kyung before the 2022 local elections. Both Kim Byung-kee and Kang were members of the party's candidate selection committee for the 2022 elections.

He also faces other allegations involving the receipt of luxury accommodation services and expensive lunches, as well as suspicions that Kim asked a People Power Party lawmaker to halt a police investigation into his wife, according to police, who said all of Kim's cases will be handled by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

As pressure and allegations mount, Kim Byung-kee has denied all the allegations, and has stated that he will not leave the party voluntarily.

"I'm truly sorry (about the recent revelations), but I don't want to link this matter to my departure from the party," the lawmaker said in an interview with News Tomato. "I would rather face expulsion, and will not resign from the party on my own."

Influential Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Park Jie-won said in a separate interview Monday, "It is time for the party to make a decision if Kim insists that he is innocent."