Kurly and SSG.com, two Korean e-commerce platforms specializing in fresh food delivery, are seeing growth across various indexes in the aftermath of Coupang’s cybersecurity incident, data showed Tuesday.

According to market analysis by Mobile Index, Kurly’s number of monthly active users was estimated at 4.49 million in December 2025, up 34 percent from the same month in 2024 and 11 percent from November.

The number of accumulated subscribers for Kurly Members, Kurly’s paid membership service that offers free delivery, discounts and reward points, went up by 94 percent in December in comparison to the same month in 2024. Industry watchers also estimated that the number of orders on Kurly saw about a 15 percent month-over-month increase in Dec.

According to SSG.com, the average number of new visitors to the platform between Jan. 1 and 15 jumped by 330 percent from the same period last year, leading to a 53 percent increase in the number of users who placed their first order on SSG.com in the same duration. The number of total delivery orders on SSG.com in December 2025 went up by 15 percent in comparison to the same month in 2024.

Korea's largest e-commerce platform Coupang came under fire in November after announcing a data breach affecting 33.7 million users.

Although the number of daily active users dipped to 14 million for a few weeks after the cybersecurity incident, it rebounded to 16 million as of Friday, when Coupang began distributing a 1.7 trillion won ($1.2 billion) compensation package consisting of a 50,000-won voucher for each of the affected users.