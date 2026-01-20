Ferrari Korea said Tuesday it had appointed Thibault Dussarrat, a 15-year company veteran, as its first president.

The appointment completes the management structure of the local subsidiary, which was launched last October as a joint venture with Forza Motors Korea, Ferrari’s long-standing dealer in the country.

As the first head of Ferrari Korea, Dussarrat will oversee all brand operations in the Korean market, including strategic planning, marketing, communications and dealer network development. The company said his leadership would focus on aligning local operations with Ferrari’s global standards and governance frameworks.

Dussarrat has spent his entire career at Ferrari, having joined the Maranello-based automaker in 2009. Born in 1985, he rose through the ranks to hold key executive roles at both headquarters and regional offices.

An automotive engineering graduate of ESTACA in Paris, Dussarrat combines technical expertise with extensive commercial experience. He most recently served as Sales Director for the Middle East and India.

“We expect General Manager Thibault Dussarrat to drive the long-term growth of the Ferrari brand in the Korean market,” a Ferrari Korea official said.