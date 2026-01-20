South Korean police are investigating an online post in which a person claiming to be a commercial airline pilot warned of a “suicide flight” targeting Gimpo International Airport, citing grievances over the merger between Korean Air and Asiana Airlines.

Seoul Gwanak Police Station said Monday that investigators are working to verify the identity of the commenter and to determine whether the individual is an active pilot or employee of either airline.

The post, which was shared online and later deleted, prompted authorities to treat the threat as credible enough to warrant a precautionary response.

Police said security at Gimpo Airport was strengthened, though airport operations were had not been disrupted as of Tuesday.

Korean Air’s parent, Hanjin Group, commenced its takeover of Asiana in 2020, completing the acquisition in 2024.

The consolidation of Korea’s two largest full-service carriers has drawn criticism from some Asiana employees and the airline’s labor union, who have raised concerns over job security and working conditions.