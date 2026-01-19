Catch The Young is ready to shed the "idol band" label once and for all with its 14-track full LP that puts on display the group's sonic and personal growth since its debut in 2021.

Built around the self-coined genre "youth pop rock," the five-member band's album is a dense, deliberate attempt to prove they have not only "found their sound, but matured into it."

"Without a full-length album, it felt like we couldn't be properly evaluated as a band," explained leader and bassist Sani during a media showcase held at Ilchi Art Hall in southern Seoul. "We wanted to show we're a band that continues to grow and is capable of growing, which is why we made this album."

Every song on "Evolve" was included with the intention of blending groove-driven band arrangements with their messages of sincerity, youthful wishes and hopes, according to guitarist Kihoon.

"I think that the biggest merit behind our LP is that all 14 songs were written and composed by the members ourselves," Kihoon continued. "We poured our collective efforts into creating an album that brings together a wide range of sounds — from more challenging, experimental tracks to more mainstream sounds. I believe that diversity itself sends a message of the range of music we are capable of creating as a band."

"Evolve" has two lead tracks — "Amplify" and "Sail" — which the band performed in Monday's showcase. From the restrained, emotional build "Sail" holds to the all-out energy of "Amplify," Catch The Young shows confidence in alternating between sensitive and explosive tracks.

"'Amplify' is a song that carries our ambition to make Catch The Young heard around the world with our energetic beats," said drummer Junyong. "On the other hand, 'Sail' is more introspective — it is an emotional, alternative rock track that's about sailing through rough waters while holding onto our dreams.

The wide musical range on the album is also a reflection of their musical journey as artists, with the album including newly recorded tracks as well as songs composed and recorded before the group's initial debut.

The bandmates suggested some other favorite tracks to listeners.

Keyboardist Jungmo suggested "Hurricane," which he described as the song to listen to for those feeling "suffocated by the rigid routines in life."

"'Hurricane' captures the desire to break free from those constraints and keep moving forward, which is why it's a track I'm particularly fond of," he said, jokingly adding that it "could be a good song to listen to on the way to work."

Vocalist Namhyun shared that "Alive" was his favorite aside from the lead tracks, as it shows off Catch The Young's capability of adding emotional depth and reflection to its tracks.

"'Alive' tells the story of the struggles I went through during my trainee days. There's something powerful about seeing how far I've come — both in terms of my vocals and personal growth," said Namhyun.

With Monday's release, Catch The Young's identity as a band also became clearer. Often labeled an "idol band" due to their youthful look and appearances on TV shows, Sani added that the band hoped to prove their authenticity through performance and songwriting.

"When we first debuted, people saw us and assumed we were just a made band," Sani said. "But we've done indie club gigs in Hongdae, busked on the streets, played festivals — and now we've written and produced a full-length album. That's how we want to be remembered: a real band with real sound."