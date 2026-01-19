American R&B singer-songwriter Giveon brought his signature baritone and raw vulnerability to Myunghwa Live Hall in Seoul on Sunday, launching the Asia leg of his "Dear Beloved" global tour.

Giveon's Seoul debut was a 90-minute confession soaked in heartbreak, vulnerability and slow-burning R&B grooves that resonated deeply with the sold-out crowd, with an audience of some 1,700 filling the venue.

One of the night's most memorable moments came during the performance of "Heartbreak Anniversary" — the 2020 breakout hit that cemented Giveon's global presence after first gaining chart success in Asia in 2021.

While Giveon has been seen singing "Heartbreak Anniversary" in previous concerts with a glass of wine, his Seoul concert showed a local twist, as he was handed a glass of makgeolli — or Korean rice wine. He clinked cups with fans holding their own wine glasses sold at the venue. It was a simple gesture, but one that summed up the night's emotional intimacy and Giveon's gratitude to be in Korea.

The show featured performances of "Mud" and "Rather Be," two tracks from the 2025 "Beloved" album that chronicles the messiness of love and the process of self-reclamation. From the very first notes, Giveon pulled the crowd into a world of heartbreak, honesty and soulful storytelling.

During "The Beach," Giveon made his way toward the front row, making eye contact while exchanging handshakes and soft smiles with fans — adding another layer of intimacy that echoed through the night.

At one point, the artist paused to explain the origins of "Backup Plan," a track born from the end of his most recent relationship.

"If you guys have been wondering where I've been for the last couple of years, I've been in love. I learned a lot while being in love — I learned what I liked and didn't like, and I learned that I don't like passive-aggressive people," he explained, drawing nods of recognition from the audience. "I learned that I wasn't alone in that feeling, so I wrote a song about it."

Midway through the set, the show took an acoustic turn as the artist and his backup singers sat down with an acoustic guitar to perform a medley of "Chicago Freestyle," "Dec. 11th" and "Lost Me."

"I want you to know that my songs are based on real stories and that they're all deeply personal," Giveon said. "I love singing them, but they also take me back to the emotions I felt while writing those songs."

His words prompted a chorus of synchronized "awws" from the attendees, many of whom were visibly moved by the moment.

Toward the end of the show, Giveon performed several fan-favorite hits, including 2018 debut single "Garden Kisses" and 2021's "Stuck On You" and "Like I Want You," before returning to his 2025 tracks from the "Beloved" album with "Strangers" and "Numb," deepening the heartbreak motif.

As the final notes lingered in the air, Giveon raised his glass one last time, thanking the crowd not just for showing up, but for truly listening and loving his music.

He continues his Asian tour to six other cities, including Taiwan capital Taipei, Hong Kong and Singapore until Feb. 9.