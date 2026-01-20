Russia captured less than 1 percent of Ukraine’s total territory over the past year, highlighting the slowing momentum of its military campaign. According to battlefield analysis, Russian forces newly occupied 433,600 hectares, primarily in the Donetsk region, accounting for just 0.72 percent of the country’s overall territory.

Despite sustained offensives, Moscow has struggled to translate heavy fighting into significant territorial gains. Analysts point to mounting Russian casualties, equipment losses and persistent logistical and manpower constraints as key factors limiting progress.

Ukrainian resistance, strengthened by defensive fortifications and continued Western military support, has further blunted Russian advances. As the conflict drags on, Russia’s ability to expand the front line appears increasingly constrained, raising questions about the effectiveness and sustainability of its current strategy.