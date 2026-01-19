The embattled former floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea on Monday announced he would accept a decision to expel him from the party.

“(I) will not request a review, and leave the (party),” said Rep. Kim Byung-kee, who relinquished his post following corruption allegations against him.

The party’s ethics committee concluded on Dec. 12 that Kim should be removed from the party after he was accused of corrupt practices, including mishandling alleged bribes when selecting Democratic Party candidates for local elections.

Kim, however, said that he would not leave the party of his own volition, and asked the party’s supreme council to make the final decision to remove him.

“Consider concluding the matter as a decision of the supreme council if I am to be expelled from the party without my applying for a review,” Kim said. He asked the party not to put the matter to a general meeting of lawmakers, as he did not wish to burden Democratic Party lawmakers.

Under Democratic Party regulations, removing a lawmaker from the party requires approval from more than half of the lawmakers in a general meeting.

Kim added that he will fully cooperate with related investigations and “submit all related evidence to prove (my) innocence.”

Police, meanwhile, are continuing sweeping investigations into related allegations, including those concerning Kim’s wife.

Kim’s wife is suspected of using official funds allocated to a local district councilor for private purposes between July and October 2022. The police had conducted an internal review into the allegations last year, but closed the case with no charges filed.

However, it has since been alleged that the case was closed due to pressure from a conservative lawmaker acting on behalf of Kim. The conservative lawmaker who allegedly intervened in the investigation is said to be a former high-ranking police officer.