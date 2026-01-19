The South Korean government said Monday it has begun seizing assets from parents who have repeatedly failed to pay child support, seeking to recover public funds advanced to the custodial-parent.

Under the system introduced last year, the government makes monthly advance payments to custodial parents when court-ordered child support is not paid. The funds are then recovered from the nonpaying parent through compulsory collection measures.

Asset seizures target parents who have ignored government orders to pay child support despite repeated delinquency, officials said.

A total of 4,973 parents have been notified of imminent asset seizure by the Korean Child Support Agency, with 7.73 billion won ($5.25 million) expected to be recovered.

The agency said notices were issued at the same time advance payments were made, between July and December last year.

Parents who voluntarily settle overdue payments are exempt from seizure. Since receiving notices, 111 people have paid at least 1 million won in child support debt, according to the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

Sixteen paid at least 10 million won. The largest single payment totalled 30 million won.

“Seizing assets to recover advance child support payments is not just about reclaiming public funds,” a government official said. “It sends a clear message that child-rearing responsibilities remain with both parents, including those not living with the child.”

The advance payment system took effect in July 2025 following a revision to the enforcement decree of the Act on Enforcing and Supporting Child Support Payment.

Eligible single-parent households can receive 200,000 won per child per month if their income is at or below 150 percent of the national median, and they have been denied child support for at least three consecutive months.