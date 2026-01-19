K-pop juggernaut BTS is considering a major performance in central Seoul ahead of its comeback in March, industry sources said Monday.

Hybe, the group's agency, has applied to the Korea Heritage Service (KHS) for permission to use Gyeongbok Palace, Gwanghwamun Square, the Woldae area and the Sungnyemun gate for a performance featuring the septet in late March, the sources said.

The event, tentatively titled "K-heritage and K-pop fusion concert," aims to blend traditional Korean culture with contemporary pop music, according to them. The KHS is expected to review the application Tuesday.

A Hybe official told Yonhap News Agency that "discussions are under way," adding that details regarding the venue and schedule will be announced once confirmed.

BTS is set to return March 20 with its fifth studio album, "Arirang," marking its first full-group comeback in nearly four years. The record is described as an expression of the group's Korean identity, reflecting a deep sense of longing and affection rooted in its heritage.

This would not be the first time the group has performed at the royal palace. In 2020, it filmed performances at the palace's Geunjeongjeon hall and the Gyeonghoeru pavilion for NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." (Yonhap)