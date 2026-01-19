Enhypen's seventh EP, “The Sin: Vanish,” topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions upon release and sold over 1.65 million units that same day.

Lead track “Knife” was No. 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 11 regions, and the accompanying music video exceeded 10 million views on YouTube in just 19 hours. As of Monday, views have exceeded 26 million.

Billboard wrote that “as a tightly staged concept album, “The Sin: Vanish” turns Enhypen’s long-running vampire mythos into a serialized listening experience akin to a podcast or audiobook — the kind you can’t turn off.” Co-written by Korean hip-hop musician Gaeko, “'Knife' oozes with an arena-sized statement of confidence and self-actualization,” it added.

Meanwhile, a pop-up store inspired by the EP will run in Seoul for a week from Wednesday.