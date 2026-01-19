Billlie will be returning as a full group next week, beginning with a prerelease on Jan. 27, agency Mystic Story announced Monday.

A teaser video dubbed “Grant of Admittance” piqued fans' interest with a snippet of the single, “cloud palace - false awakening.”

Billlie also gave fans a first listen in November, when it performed “cloud palace - false awakening” at a fan meetup held in celebration of its fourth anniversary. The prerelease, together with the soon-to-follow album, will also mark the beginning of a new chapter for the group's narrative.

Billlie’s last group effort was its fifth EP “Appendix: Of All We Have Lost,” which was released in October 2024 and followed by a 30-city world tour. In April last year, Moon Sua and Siyoon formed as the group's first subunit, releasing the digital single “Snap.”