Alpha Drive One’s first album sold over 1.44 million copies in a week, the second-most for a debut album from a K-pop group, said agency WakeOne Entertainment on Monday, citing a local tally.

“Euphoria” became a million-seller on the day of its release, and all six tracks from the EP made Melon’s Top 100 chart. Lead single “Freak Alarm” hit the chart at No. 31 and debuted atop a series of real-time music charts. The album logged over 1 million streams on Melon while the music video for the focus track garnered over 60 million views on YouTube in one week.

The septet is a project group formed through the audition show “Boyz 2 Planet.” It is running pop-up stores in China in partnership with the country’s largest music platform QQ Music to mark the debut album release.