TWS will mark its two-year anniversary with a birthday party-themed event, Pledis Entertainment said Monday.

Under the title of “Sparkling Days,” the boy band will invite fans and recount memories together.

The six-member act is planning to drop a digital single in February, according to a local media report Monday. It will come only four months after fourth EP “Play Hard,” which sold 640,000 copies in its first week, a record for TWS. The focus track from the mini album, “Overdrive,” earned the group its first trophy from a TV music chart show in October last year.

Over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, the bandmates had an autograph session in Beijing without Jihoon, who is taking a break to grieve the passing of his father.