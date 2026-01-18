A civilian suspected of manufacturing a drone allegedly sent into North Korea was found to have previously worked at the presidential office under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration, prompting calls from the ruling party for a thorough investigation into others possibly involved in the case.

According to local reports, the suspect, whom the police only identified as a man in his 30s, previously served as a news monitoring staffer at the presidential spokesperson’s office. He is believed to have worked during a similar period as another suspect in his 30s, who has publicly claimed in an interview with a local broadcaster that he personally flew a drone into North Korea. The second suspect is also known to have previously worked at the presidential office in Yongsan under the Yoon administration.

The first suspect was summoned and questioned on Friday by South Korea's joint military-police investigative task force probing North Korea’s claim earlier this month that a South Korean drone intruded into its airspace in September 2025 and again on Jan. 4 this year. Investigators believe he was responsible for manufacturing the drone.

The suspect had previously been referred to prosecutors in November last year on charges of violating the Aviation Security Act for flying an unregistered drone in the Yeoju area of Gyeonggi Province.

The drone model involved in that case is reportedly the same as the one currently under investigation. At the time, military and police authorities said there were no indications of espionage after the suspect explained that the flight was a test of an airframe built in a laboratory.

Both suspects are alumni of the same private university in Seoul, and later founded a drone manufacturing startup in 2024 with university support, serving as chief executive officer and director, respectively. In 2020, they also jointly organized and participated in a youth group focused on inter-Korean issues.

The second suspect maintains that the first built the drone at his request but did not take part in its operation.

In an interview with Channel A on Friday, he said, “(Suspect) A bought the main body from a Chinese online marketplace and carried out the first round of modifications, and I attached a camera and flew it into North Korea.”

The second suspect, who previously served as head of a conservative-leaning youth organization, is currently enrolled in a graduate school of journalism at a major private university in Seoul. It has been reported that a senior official from the Yoon administration provided a letter of recommendation during his admissions process.

Some political figures have raised suspicions that the incident may have been intended to provoke a response from Pyongyang. Former President Yoon is currently on trial on charges that he orchestrated a covert operation to send drones into Pyongyang in October 2024 to justify the declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 that year.

The second suspect has denied any political motive, saying the drone was sent to measure radiation and heavy metal contamination near a uranium facility along the Yesong River. He claimed the operation was intended to verify allegations — previously dismissed by the government — that nuclear wastewater from North Korea had flowed into the West Sea.

Police said they are investigating whether both suspects conspired in operating the drone, focusing on the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea has urged investigators to conduct a swift and rigorous probe, including whether any individuals or groups were involved.

“Authorities must (carry out) a prompt and thorough investigation, including whether there were any backers,” party spokesperson Kim Ji-ho said during a Saturday briefing.

“All possibilities must remain open — whether this was a lone act, or whether there were connections or forces operating behind the scenes — and the facts must be clearly established,” he said.

Kim also cautioned against political speculation, saying, “This is not a matter to be handled through conjecture or political interpretation. Investigative authorities must block unnecessary controversy through strict law enforcement and transparent disclosure of the results.”

Democratic Party Rep. Kang Deuk-gu echoed the call for scrutiny, alleging in a Saturday Facebook post that “Yoon Suk Yeol and his followers provoked North Korea by mobilizing the military during his time in office, and are now attempting to provoke Pyongyang again through civilian actors.”

“This does not appear to be an accidental incident, but a typical method of inducing an external crisis,” Kang wrote. He claimed the aim was to provoke a North Korean reaction, trigger a localized conflict on the Korean Peninsula, and amplify far-right narratives such as “Yoon was right” and “war with North Korea is inevitable.”

The joint military-police investigative task force, launched a week earlier, has so far officially summoned and questioned one civilian suspect in connection with North Korea’s claim earlier this month that a South Korean drone intruded into its airspace.