Woori Financial Group Chairman Im Jong-ryong delivers a keynote speech at the “2026 Group Management Strategy Workshop” held at the group’s headquarters in Jung-gu, central Seoul, on Friday. Speaking to about 400 executives and CEOs of affiliates, Im outlined three core strategies for the group’s next phase of growth: expanding productive and inclusive finance, driving an enterprise-wide artificial intelligence transformation, and strengthening synergy across the financial group. “We must unwaveringly pursue inclusive finance and consumer protection based on trust,” Im said. (Woori Financial Group)