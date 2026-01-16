A bus ran into a building in Seoul on Friday, inflicting severe injuries on two pedestrians and minor injuries on 11 others.

The No. 704 bus ran into an NH NongHyup building near the Seodaemun Station at around 1:27 p.m. At least 13 injuries have been confirmed by the rescue authorities, with two people in critical condition.

Police officials do not yet know the cause of the accident, but said they had not found evidence to suggest that the bus driver had been intoxicated. The driver will undergo drug testing.