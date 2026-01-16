Blackpink earned gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America with “Jump,” the organization announced Thursday in the US.

The foursome dropped "Jump" as a digital single in July. It debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 28 and spent ten weeks on the chart, the longest run for the group. It also ranked atop Billboard’s Global 200 and Global excl. US.

Blackpink is set to roll out its third EP “Deadline” on Feb. 27, its first full group effort in almost 3 1/2 years. Its previous set, the second LP “Born Pink,” reigned on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Official Albums Top 100.

Member Jennie will hold a photo exhibit in Seoul from Jan. 16-29 in time for her 30th birthday. Several never-before-seen photographs capturing her candid moments will be on display. All proceeds will be donated.