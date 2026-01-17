Scalp diagnostics, laser treatments, personal color consultations and idol-ready styling now form backbone of a new kind of travel itinerary: the Korean glow-up tour

Type “glow up” into social media and thousands of short videos appear: dramatic before-and-after clips of travelers who flew to South Korea and returned with clearer skin, healthier hair and a noticeably polished look. What once centered on shopping and food has evolved into something more comprehensive — a full-scale, head-to-toe beauty reset that many now build their entire itinerary around.

Service your scalp

Head and hair spas have become a must-try wellness stop for foreign visitors. Treatments typically begin with a microscopic scalp diagnosis, followed by the application of a relaxing gel to loosen dead skin and residue and soothe UV-stressed skin.

A deep cleansing and scaling process comes next, often performed while reclining in a full-body massage chair. This is followed by a nourishing scalp mask and manual massage, extending down the neck, before the signature finale: a healing spa experience in which herbal-infused water gently flows over the head, washing away impurities and easing tension.

The goal is not just relaxation but restoration — improving oil and moisture balance, strengthening hair roots, supporting circulation and creating a healthier scalp environment. Sessions usually run 60 to 90 minutes, with prices averaging between 100,000 and 200,000 won, depending on the program and ingredients.

Demand is surging. According to inbound tourism platform Creatrip, transactions for scalp care from January to November last year jumped about 210 percent from a year earlier, led by visitors from Europe and English-speaking countries. Europeans often seek relief from dryness and irritation caused by hard water, while North American travelers are influenced by the “skinification” trend — treating the scalp like facial skin — which has spread rapidly on TikTok and other platforms.

“As K-beauty captured the global market, customized K-scalp care is now emerging as a differentiated wellness experience that can only be fully enjoyed in Korea,” said Lim Hye-min, CEO of Creatrip.

Stand-out skin care

The glow-up continues at dermatology clinics, where many travelers schedule the treatments that made Korea a medical tourism hub. Late last year, the Kardashian family’s visit — after their own medical team tested and vetted procedures — drew global attention.

They reportedly received stem cell treatments and Rejuran Healer, a salmon DNA-based skin booster, before even flying a Korean doctor to the US for follow-up care.

Such high-profile cases illustrate the global attention Korean aesthetic medicine draws. The surge in medical tourism predates these celebrity visits. In 2024, about 999,642 foreign patients visited Seoul, more than double the previous year.

Medical tourists spent an average of about 4 million won ($3,000) each, largely on dermatology and plastic surgery. According to the Korea Health Industry Development Institute, spending by foreign patients is about four times that of regular tourists, with dermatology and cosmetic surgery accounting for 26 percent of total medical payments.

Korea’s advantage is a combination of price, experience and availability of advanced procedures. Botox, which can cost around $400 in New York is roughly $30 in Seoul. Treatments such as Rejuran, Juvelook, HIFU, Thermage and pico lasers are already mainstream in Korea, even as they are just gaining traction overseas.

“Most of our international patients choose lifting treatments like Ultherapy and Thermage, and many also receive Rejuran,” said Oh Young-hee, head of overseas marketing at Lienjang, a Seoul-based franchise network of plastic surgery and dermatology clinics. “Satisfaction is high. Procedures are more affordable here, and doctors have extensive experience, so results are reliable. That’s why the revisit rate is strong.”

Specialists often advise timing these procedures toward the end of a trip, as mild swelling or warmth can last from a day to a week.

Between clinic visits, travelers often book personal color and body-type analyses, which identify the shades, silhouettes and fits that best complement their skin tones and proportions. Sessions average about 80,000 won and offer practical guidance for everything from wardrobe choices to makeup and hair color.

Cheongdam celebrity finish

For a true Korean celebrity finish, many head to Cheongdam, where leading hair and makeup studios prepare idols and actors for public appearances.

Guests are typically welcomed with a complimentary drink before a green tea–infused face mask is applied to calm the skin and reduce puffiness. Base makeup begins with light, precise touches, and artists often ask whether clients prefer an "idol look," finished with a subtle shimmer and highlights, or a more understated "actress look" that emphasizes natural skin and contours.

Hair styling is included in the session, with blow-drying or flat-ironing to the desired shape, while updos such as buns or ponytails are available for an additional charge. A full professional makeup session starts around 220,000 won. They also offer one-on-one lessons that teach base application, eye shaping and lip techniques tailored to individual features and goals.

The final stop is the nail and lash salon. A basic one-color gel manicure or pedicure starts at about 40,000 won, while monthly curated “art of the month” designs offer intricate looks at more accessible prices. Lash perms, also starting around 40,000 won, are often done in the same visit, completing the transformation.

From scalp to skin, style to toenails, a glow-up trip to Korea is no longer a single appointment but a carefully layered journey — one that blends advanced beauty technology, personalized care and cultural experience into a travel itinerary that leaves visitors not only relaxed, but visibly renewed.