South Korea’s Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo has urged US lawmakers not to treat the ongoing data breach investigation into Coupang as a diplomatic or trade issue, stressing that the case is being handled strictly under Korea’s domestic legal framework.

During a four-day visit to Washington this week, Yeo raised the issue in meetings with members of the US Congress and senior officials, as concerns grow in Washington that Korean regulators may be unfairly targeting US-listed technology firms.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Thursday, Yeo emphasized that the Coupang probe — which involves allegations of improper handling of personal data by the New York Stock Exchange-listed e-commerce company — is being conducted independently by relevant Korean authorities in accordance with local law.

“This is a matter being thoroughly investigated under Korea’s legal framework,” Yeo told US lawmakers. “It is not appropriate to interpret it as a diplomatic or trade dispute between the two countries.”

Yeo’s remarks came in response to mounting scrutiny in Washington. Earlier this week, Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Nebraska) of the House Ways and Means Committee cited the Coupang case during a congressional hearing, describing it as an example of what he characterized as “discriminatory regulatory actions” against American companies.

US officials and industry representatives have increasingly linked the investigation to broader concerns over Korea’s digital regulation environment, warning against regulatory measures that could disproportionately affect US firms. Yeo sought to separate those concerns from the Coupang case, underscoring that enforcement actions should not be conflated with trade policy.

The trade minister said continued engagement with US lawmakers and regulators would be essential to prevent misunderstandings over Korea’s regulatory intentions, particularly as digital trade tensions become a more prominent issue in bilateral relations.