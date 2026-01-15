Following a defining year of growth and impact, the Group enters the Year focused on purposeful expansion and regenerative travel

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58), an independent global hospitality company, enters 2026 following a year that marked a significant step in its global expansion. With 100 hotels and resorts, over 140 spas and galleries, and more than 20 branded residences now in operation across over 20 countries, the Group is advancing into its next phase of growth with new market entries, strengthening of its multi-brand portfolio, and deepening of guest experiences.

"Crossing the 100-resort milestone marks a new chapter for Banyan Group as we build on our legacy by expanding into new and meaningful markets, strengthening our brands, and deepening our focus on wellbeing-led and regenerative travel," said Eddy See, President and CEO of Banyan Group. "Guided by purpose-driven growth, design-led experiences, and responsible stewardship, we remain committed to creating long-term value for destinations, partners, and communities as we expand into new parts of Africa and the Caribbean."

Expansion Highlights Across Key Regions

In Africa, the Group will enter safari hospitality with the grand opening of Ubuyu, a Banyan Tree Escape in Tanzania, marking its debut in East Africa. In West Africa, Dhawa Ouidah will open in Benin, extending the Group's footprint into the region.

In the Caribbean, Banyan Group will establish its presence in the Dominican Republic with the openings of Angsana Cap Cana and Cassia Punta Cana, introducing both resort and extended-stay offerings to the market.

In Europe, the Group will officially unveil Mamula Island by Banyan Tree in Montenegro when it reopens for the 2026 season later this year, introducing the full Banyan Tree experience through design enhancements, refreshed dining concepts, signature rituals, and integrated spa and wellbeing programming.

Across Asia and the Middle East, Banyan Group will continue to advance its multi-brand strategy with openings across its luxury, lifestyle, and urban brands. The Banyan Tree brand will expand its presence in China with Banyan Tree Guangzhou Jiulong Lake, a modern ecological resort featuring Lingnan-inspired design drawn from traditional Southern Chinese culture, and Banyan Tree Mount Emei, nestled within a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Sichuan Province.

The Angsana brand will grow across resort destinations with Angsana Ashar Valley Tents in Saudi Arabia and Angsana Bogor in Indonesia. The Group will also strengthen its portfolio with Garrya Danang in Vietnam, alongside continued expansion of the Homm brand with Homm Mandaue Cebu in the Philippines, Homm Yibin Lizhuang in China, as well as Homm Pondok Indah Jakarta and Homm Palembang in Indonesia. It will also open its second Folio hotel globally with Folio Bogor in Indonesia later this year.

Deepening Wellbeing-led Experiences

In 2026, Banyan Group will deepen its wellbeing-led guest experiences across the flagship Banyan Tree brand portfolio, anchored by Banyan Tree Connections, a private holistic wellbeing journey for two designed to foster deeper connections between partners, friends, and family members through movement, mindfulness, and shared rituals in nature.

Following its initial rollout at Banyan Tree Anji in China, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in the Maldives, Banyan Tree Mayakoba in Mexico, and Banyan Tree Phuket in Thailand, the programme will be also be available at eight additional resorts from April 2026, including Banyan Tree Nanjing Garden Expo and Banyan Tree Guangzhou Jiulong Lake in China, Banyan Tree Bintan and Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape in Indonesia, Banyan Tree AlUla in Saudi Arabia, Banyan Tree Samui in Thailand, Banyan Tree Dubai in the United Arab Emirates), and Banyan Tree Lang Co in Vietnam.

2025 in Review: A Year of Milestones & Impact

A key milestone in 2025 was the grand opening of the Group's 100th resort, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree in Singapore, marking its symbolic homecoming. The opening was commemorated with the inaugural Rainforest Festival, which attracted more than 4,000 visitors and raised more than SGD 600,000 (approximately USD 468,000) for the President's Challenge in support of 52 charities and social service organisations through festival proceeds, corporate partner contributions, Banyan Group donations, and a Singapore government matching grant.

During the year, the Group also celebrated several milestone anniversaries, including 10 years of the Cassia brand since the debut of Cassia Phuket in Thailand, 20 years in China following the opening of Banyan Tree Ringha, and 30 years in both the Maldives and Indonesia, commemorating the openings of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Banyan Tree Bintan respectively.

Advancing Stewardship and Community Impact

Banyan Group continued to advance its stewardship agenda in 2025 through long-term partnerships and associate-led initiatives. Its collaboration with the China Environmental Protection Foundation supported coral reef restoration efforts in Sanya and the Campus Water Safety Programme in Lijiang.

Internally, the Group delivered more than 30 Greater Good Grants across Biodiversity Conservation and Wildlife Protection, Community Health and Well-being, Education and Youth Empowerment, Preserving Local Culture and Heritage, Sustainable Agriculture, and Waste Reduction and Circular Economy, alongside continued integration of sustainability considerations into business and investment decisions.

Growth of Branded Residences Portfolio

In 2025, Banyan Group expanded its branded residences portfolio with eight new sales launches, including Banyan Tree Padilla Madrid Residences – its first residential development in Europe located in Madrid's prestigious Salamanca district and housed within in a 1948 architectural landmark. The Group also unveiled its new Bellaguna residential brand, alongside its inaugural development Bellaguna Lake Residences – Lotus. Designed for year-round living, Bellaguna residences are professionally managed by Banyan Group and operate independently from hotel inventory.

Banyan Group is currently ranked No. 1 in Asia by volume and fifth globally in branded residential development. In Phuket, the Group anticipates launching up to USD 1 billion in new luxury residential projects over the next two to three years.

Gallery, Spa & Wellbeing Highlights

Banyan Gallery, the Group's artisan-led retail concept, continues to grow its international footprint. For over three decades, it has partnered with 339 artisan communities and commissioned more than 400,000 products, supporting the preservation of intangible cultural heritage and sustainable design. With more than 70 outlets globally, its curated range of crafts and wellbeing products is also offered through inflight retail partnerships with leading airlines such as Singapore Airlines, China Airlines, EVA Air, Emirates, and Starlux Airlines. In 2025, Banyan Gallery also expanded its corporate gifting portfolio with new international clients, including Royal Thai Airways, and Christian Dior.

The Banyan Spa & Wellbeing Academy, which has trained more than 2,800 therapists since its establishment in 2001, received multiple distinctions from Thailand's Ministry of Education, including the Outstanding Educational Institution Award 2025, alongside awards recognising educational leadership and teaching excellence.

Global Recognition Recognition Across Design, Sustainability, and Travel Awards Design excellence and sustainability continued to anchor Banyan Group's global recognition in 2025. The Group was admitted into the Design Power Index under the Social Impact of Design category, acknowledged as a leading example of how design can deliver meaningful social, economic, and environmental impact. Architectural Digest honoured Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe in its Great Design Hotel Awards, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree won three awards in the Sustainability, Resort, and Lodges, Cabins and Tented Camps categories in the AHEAD Asia Awards.

Across other industry and consumer platforms, Banyan Tree was ranked No. 2 Best Hotel Brand in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, and Banyan Group was named among the Top 10 Most Favourite Hotel Brands in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. The Group was also recognised as Outstanding Hotel Group, Pioneer in Sustainable Tourism by Travel + Leisure China, with additional recognitions for many of its resorts and hotels across the portfolio at the Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards, Michelin Keys, and Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards, among others.

