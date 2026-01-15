Seohyun of Girls' Generation is set to make a surprise debut as a violinist in March, taking the stage as a guest soloist with the Sol Philharmonic Orchestra, just after learning the instrument for five months.

Seohyun, who is also an actress, will appear at the orchestra’s regular concert on March 13 at 8 p.m. at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. She is scheduled to perform Vittorio Monti’s “Csardas."

Seohyun began learning the violin only about five months ago as a hobby, and is preparing for the concert with the mindset of sharing the joy of music rather than aiming for professional perfection.

Her participation was made possible through the Sol Philharmonic Orchestra, which brings together classical music lovers who are not necessarily professional musicians. By stepping onto the concert stage herself, Seohyun said she hopes to help make orchestral music feel more approachable and encourage more people to engage with the genre.

“I hope my challenge helps more people feel closer to classical music and discover something new,” she said. “Just like pop music, I want to show that classical music can also be something everyone can enjoy.”

An orchestra official also expressed hopes that Seohyun’s appearance would lower the barriers to classical concerts and create a memorable evening fueled by genuine passion for music.

Led by conductor Cho Sang-wook, the program will also feature violinist Baek Ju-young, along with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Marquez’s “Danzon No. 2,” and “Spring” from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”

Seohyun has previously shared that she became deeply immersed in playing the piano. A big fan of pianist Lim Yunchan, she said she once practiced for nearly 10 hours a day, even building a soundproof room at home and buying a piano with the mindset that she would “play for the rest of her life.”

Inspired by Lim’s performances, she bought sheet music for many of the pieces he played and practiced from morning to night, sometimes forgetting to eat. She later joked that she even developed arthritis from playing too freely on her own, but said the problem stopped after she began learning properly from a professor.