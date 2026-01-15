One South Korean national was among those killed when a construction crane collapsed onto a passing train in Thailand and caused it to derail, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The passenger train from Bangkok was passing Nakhon Ratchasima, northeast of the capital, on Wednesday, when a crane at a high-speed rail construction site crashed onto the carriages, instantly derailing the train, according to foreign news reports.

At least 32 people have been killed, including the South Korean, out of about 170 believed to have been on board. Dozens of others have been injured, the reports said.

The foreign ministry said it is providing necessary consular assistance to the bereaved family members. (Yonhap)