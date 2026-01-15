South Korean police said Thursday they had arrested a man in his 60s for allegedly strangling his mother to death, after her body was found inside the vehicle he had been driving.

The suspect is accused of killing his mother, who was in her 80s, at their home in Buk-gu, Gwangju, on Tuesday, according to the Gwangju Bukbu Police Station.

Police located the victim in his truck at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the same district, after another child of the victim reported her missing. The woman’s body was found in the truck's cargo hold.

Investigators said the suspect left a note describing the strain of caring for his mother, who had dementia, while facing financial difficulties.

Police are investigating the motive and other circumstances surrounding the killing.