South Korea's central bank again left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Thursday as a weakened won and rising inflation concerns limited room for further easing.

The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea held the key rate at 2.5 percent at its rate-setting meeting in Seoul, marking the fifth consecutive on-hold decision since July.

The pause comes despite the central bank remaining in a monetary easing cycle. Since October 2024, the BOK has lowered the benchmark rate by a cumulative 100 basis points from 3.5 percent in an apparent effort to bolster economic growth. (Yonhap)