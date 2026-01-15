Seoul's citywide bus strike ended late Wednesday after the bus drivers union and operators reached a deal on wages following extended negotiations, bringing relief to millions of commuters who faced disruptions since the walkout began early Tuesday.

The Seoul City Bus Workers Union and the Seoul Bus Transport Association finalized an agreement at approximately 11:50 p.m. at the Seoul Regional Labor Relations Commission in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

The talks, originally scheduled to end at 9 p.m., stretched late into the night before the two sides ultimately agreed on a 2.9 percent wage increase.

Bus service will resume with the first departures Thursday morning.

The strike had paralyzed roughly 93 percent of the capital's bus fleet-- some 6,540 vehicles -- forcing commuters onto overcrowded subways and taxi queues.

Emergency measures cost the city an estimated 10 billion won ($6.7 million) daily, according to Seoul city officials.

The dispute centered on how to calculate wages following an October appellate court ruling that bonuses should be included in base pay. The two sides had clashed over how to apply the ruling, with the final 2.9 percent increase representing a compromise.

The city of Seoul announced it would lift all emergency transport measures and return to normal operations Thursday.