A clash between dog owners and other residents over winter de-icing at a Seoul apartment complex shows how South Korea’s high-density housing is turning everyday safety measures into social flashpoints.

For many dog owners, pavements in apartment complexes serve not only as paths between buildings but also as the primary, and sometimes only, places to walk their pets, a reality that has fueled disputes over how winter safety should be managed.

The controversy began after dog owners filed a collective complaint asking the complex’s management office to stop spreading calcium chloride, a common de-icing chemical, along internal walking paths.

They argued that the substance could harm dogs’ paws and demanded that it be applied only on vehicle roads and major pedestrian routes, not in areas frequently used for dog walking.

A post describing the dispute was shared on an online community on Tuesday and quickly drew public attention. According to the post’s author, residents who own dogs warned that calcium chloride could cause burns or pain to dogs’ paw pads and asked whether management would “take responsibility” if injuries occurred.

When the management office countered that skipping de-icing could lead to slips and accidents, the dog owners reportedly suggested using only minimal amounts.

Critics accused the dog owners of prioritizing pets over people.

“Elderly residents can suffer serious injuries if they slip on ice,” one commenter wrote. Others argued that if dog owners were concerned, they should either clean the snow themselves or outfit their pets with protective shoes or socks.

Still, some residents sided with the dog owners, noting that dogs can ingest de-icing chemicals when licking their paws or eating snow, potentially leading to health problems. They argued that safer alternatives should be considered.

Veterinary experts say both sides have legitimate concerns but also misconceptions.

“The idea that dogs get chemical burns simply by stepping on calcium chloride is exaggerated,” said Hwang Yoon-tae, a veterinarian. Calcium chloride is widely used in Korea because it lowers the freezing point of water and helps prevent icy surfaces. While it does release a small amount of heat as it dissolves, it is not enough to cause burns.

The real issue, Hwang explained, is salt concentration. When calcium chloride dissolves, it forms a highly saline solution. Healthy skin usually tolerates brief contact, but dogs with small cuts, cracked paw pads or skin conditions may experience pain or worsening inflammation.

“Dog shoes are the safest option, but many pets struggle to adapt to them,” Hwang said. “If possible, owners should gradually train dogs to wear shoes during walks.”

Ingesting snow mixed with de-icing chemicals can also cause vomiting or diarrhea, and contact with the eyes may damage the cornea or conjunctiva.

Veterinarians recommend avoiding treated paths when possible and thoroughly wiping dogs’ paws and bellies after walks. Pet-safe de-icing products are also available for private use.

Winter presents other overlooked hazards as well. Bare branches, which become hard and sharp after leaves fall, can cause eye injuries when dogs sniff around or poke their noses into bushes. Such cases are especially common among short-nosed breeds like French bulldogs, Boston terriers and Shih Tzus, Hwang explained.

To reduce risks, experts advise sticking to well-maintained paths and keeping dogs on a short leash to prevent them from pushing their faces into dense shrubs. Signs such as excessive tearing, eye discharge or difficulty opening their eyes after a walk should prompt an immediate visit to a veterinarian.