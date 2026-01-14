Long a tool for image refresh and public reintroduction, unscripted TV returns with top celeb lineup

Amid a growing push to deepen fan engagement by sharing glimpses of stars’ everyday lives, Korea’s top celebrities are increasingly turning to unscripted television.

Long valued as a platform for high-profile figures to reintroduce themselves after extended hiatuses, or to refresh their image by showcasing a more relatable, human side to attract new fans, Korean entertainment shows are drawing A-list names. The shift is notable in an industry that has traditionally prized mystique over accessibility.

Jennie of Blackpink will make her variety show return on Feb. 1 with MBC’s "Secret Santa Club" (translated), a reality format built around anonymous gift-giving. The series centers on participants who deliver surprise presents without revealing their identities. The inaugural lineup includes Jennie, YouTuber Dex, who rose to domestic fame through hit shows such as "Toy Soldiers" and "Single’s Inferno," former mixed martial artist Choo Sung-hoon and entertainer Noh Hong-chul.

Living out their daily routines, the five cast members receive invitations, drawing them into the secretive club. The show opens with an individual competition that reimagines the "manitto" game — more widely known as Secret Santa — challenging participants to outwit one another by planting red herrings and second-guessing who is secretly assigned to them.

Following the individual round, the format expands into "Secret Manitto," shifting the focus from solo play to collective action. United as a single team, the cast embarks on an undercover mission to deliver surprise gifts to a broader group, according to MBC.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum — the K-drama star who recently enthralled global audiences with his performance as Gwan-sik in Netflix’s hit series "When Life Gives You Tangerines" — is stepping into an entirely different role: a barber.

TvN’s "Bogum Magical" follows Park as he operates a pop-up hair salon in a remote rural village together with his actor friends Lee Sang-yi and Kwak Dong-yeon. Park previously earned a national barber’s license during his military service and cut the hair of fellow soldiers.

The trio of friends reportedly spent nearly a year preparing for "Bogum Magical," overseeing everything from scouting the location to renovating and designing the interior. The show is slated to premiere on tvN on Jan. 30.

Elsewhere, actor Lee Chae-min is in talks to headline a new Netflix unscripted series produced by Na Young-seok, one of Korea’s most influential variety-show creators and the force behind franchises such as "2 Days & 1 Night." Lee rapidly ascended from relative newcomer to global breakout after the global hit series "Bon Appetit, Your Majesty," earning him the nickname "the second Byeon Woo-seok."

Regarding the new program, a Netflix official said, "It is true that discussions are underway regarding a new program by producer Na, but no concrete details can be disclosed at this time."

The project is expected to feature an eclectic mix of guests, including All Day Project’s Tarzan, Day6 drummer Dowoon and Car, the Garden, an indie singer who has recently found a wider audience through his comedic presence on YouTube.

"Further details about the show will be announced very soon," the Netflix official added.